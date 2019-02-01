Here's How to Recover After Overdoing It On Super Bowl Sunday

If you already know you're going to eat and drink too much during the Super Bowl on Sunday, here are a few tips for how to bounce back on Monday:

1. Get rid of leftovers. If you're hosting a Super Bowl party, send any leftovers home with your guests or take them to work the next day. That way one day of fun doesn't turn into two or three more days of gorging.

2. Don't skip breakfast. Go for something hearty and healthy on Monday morning, like eggs, which have vitamin D and are a good source of protein a carbohydrate like whole grain bread and a healthy fat like avocado. A veggie omelet works too.

3. Coffee or juice? First, drink water. Lots of it. Hydration is important here. And avoid citrus juices like orange juice, because the acid could irritate your stomach. Coffee without too much cream and sugar is okay, but it CAN cause heartburn.

4. Have a light lunch. Something like a vegetable soup for lunch will help your digestive system recover from all that Buffalo sauce. And the fluid and sodium can help fight fatigue caused by dehydration.

5. Try to get some fruits and veggies in. Vegetables from the cruciferous family, like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage, can help you detox. And antioxidants found in strawberries may help repair damage from alcoholic drinks.