Here's How Your Favorite Country Artists Celebrated The 4th Of July

July 5, 2018
For your Fourth of July Instagram round-up, we have Thomas Rhett and his family wearing matching swimsuits to Kelsea Ballerini drinking in a pool with friends and more!

Check out what your favorite stars did below.

Throwback to family vacation! Thanks to @chubbies for the amazing matching swim suits----

#independence

----HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!! ---- Love our country... and proud to be American--

Happy 4th of July, America. This is what its all about. 3 generations. #WhereTraditionsBegin ------------

A few others also used the Fourth to tease new music.  Keith Urban sat at a piano and played a little bit of his new single "Coming Home", and Dan + Shay released a dance remix of "Tequila".

 

 

 

 

Fourth of July