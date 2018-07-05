Here's How Your Favorite Country Artists Celebrated The 4th Of July

For your Fourth of July Instagram round-up, we have Thomas Rhett and his family wearing matching swimsuits to Kelsea Ballerini drinking in a pool with friends and more!

Check out what your favorite stars did below.

#independence A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

A few others also used the Fourth to tease new music. Keith Urban sat at a piano and played a little bit of his new single "Coming Home", and Dan + Shay released a dance remix of "Tequila".