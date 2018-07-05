Here's How Your Favorite Country Artists Celebrated The 4th Of July
For your Fourth of July Instagram round-up, we have Thomas Rhett and his family wearing matching swimsuits to Kelsea Ballerini drinking in a pool with friends and more!
Check out what your favorite stars did below.
Throwback to family vacation! Thanks to @chubbies for the amazing matching swim suits----
----HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!! ---- Love our country... and proud to be American--
Happy 4th of July, America. This is what its all about. 3 generations. #WhereTraditionsBegin ------------
A few others also used the Fourth to tease new music. Keith Urban sat at a piano and played a little bit of his new single "Coming Home", and Dan + Shay released a dance remix of "Tequila".
Happy 4th of July!!! ---- #ComingHome pic.twitter.com/UySM83SdwG— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 4, 2018
#TEQUILA | @R3HAB REMIXhttps://t.co/iYTJKLTefB— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 4, 2018