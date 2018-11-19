Here's the Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe in Every State
We've got a spoiler alert here about your Thanksgiving dinner, try to act surprised. A website called The Kitchn analyzed Google searches from this month to figure out the most popular Thanksgiving recipe in every state. Here are some of the results:
1. The most popular is stuffing or dressing, depending on what they call it in your area. It was the top search in 13 states, and 14 if you count Texas, where the top search was a little more specific with "cornbread dressing."
2. "Salad" is number one in two states: Washington and Utah. But we don't know if that's a regular vegetable salad or something like Jell-O salad.
3. The top search in four states is pumpkin pie. And in D.C., the most popular Thanksgiving recipe is COOKIES.
4. And finally, there are three states doing REALLY untraditional things. The top Thanksgiving search in Arizona is "ham" in North Dakota, it's "punch" and in Delaware, it's "keto brisket."
Check out the full list below.
Alabama: Dressing
Alaska: Cranberry sauce
Arizona: Ham
Arkansas: Dressing
California: Creamed corn
Colorado: Pumpkin pie
Connecticut: Cranberry
Delaware: Keto brisket
D.C.: Cookies
Florida: Green bean casserole
Georgia: Green bean casserole
Hawaii: Stone soup
Idaho: Stuffing
Illinois: Stuffing
Indiana: Dressing
Iowa: Casserole
Kansas: Pumpkin pie
Kentucky: Sweet potato
Louisiana: Chicken soup
Maine: Turkey gravy
Maryland: Cranberry
Massachusetts: Butternut squash
Michigan: Dressing
Minnesota: Stuffing
Mississippi: Dressing
Missouri: Sweet potato
Montana: Cranberry
Nebraska: Pumpkin pie
Nevada: Soup
New Hampshire: Butternut squash
New Jersey: Soup
New Mexico: Dressing
New York: Soup
North Carolina: Dressing
North Dakota: Punch
Ohio: Pumpkin pie
Oklahoma: Dressing
Oregon: Sweet potato
Pennsylvania: Vegetable
Rhode Island: Stuffing
South Carolina: Sweet potato casserole
South Dakota: Corn
Tennessee: dressing
Texas: Cornbread dressing
Utah: Salad
Vermont: Vegetables
Virginia: Green bean
Washington: Salad
West Virginia: Roast turkey
Wisconsin: Cranberry salad
Wyoming: Roasted carrots