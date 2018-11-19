Here's the Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe in Every State

We've got a spoiler alert here about your Thanksgiving dinner, try to act surprised. A website called The Kitchn analyzed Google searches from this month to figure out the most popular Thanksgiving recipe in every state. Here are some of the results:

1. The most popular is stuffing or dressing, depending on what they call it in your area. It was the top search in 13 states, and 14 if you count Texas, where the top search was a little more specific with "cornbread dressing."

2. "Salad" is number one in two states: Washington and Utah. But we don't know if that's a regular vegetable salad or something like Jell-O salad.

3. The top search in four states is pumpkin pie. And in D.C., the most popular Thanksgiving recipe is COOKIES.

4. And finally, there are three states doing REALLY untraditional things. The top Thanksgiving search in Arizona is "ham" in North Dakota, it's "punch" and in Delaware, it's "keto brisket."

Check out the full list below.

Alabama: Dressing

Alaska: Cranberry sauce

Arizona: Ham

Arkansas: Dressing

California: Creamed corn

Colorado: Pumpkin pie

Connecticut: Cranberry

Delaware: Keto brisket

D.C.: Cookies

Florida: Green bean casserole

Georgia: Green bean casserole

Hawaii: Stone soup

Idaho: Stuffing

Illinois: Stuffing

Indiana: Dressing

Iowa: Casserole

Kansas: Pumpkin pie

Kentucky: Sweet potato

Louisiana: Chicken soup

Maine: Turkey gravy

Maryland: Cranberry

Massachusetts: Butternut squash

Michigan: Dressing

Minnesota: Stuffing

Mississippi: Dressing

Missouri: Sweet potato

Montana: Cranberry

Nebraska: Pumpkin pie

Nevada: Soup

New Hampshire: Butternut squash

New Jersey: Soup

New Mexico: Dressing

New York: Soup

North Carolina: Dressing

North Dakota: Punch

Ohio: Pumpkin pie

Oklahoma: Dressing

Oregon: Sweet potato

Pennsylvania: Vegetable

Rhode Island: Stuffing

South Carolina: Sweet potato casserole

South Dakota: Corn

Tennessee: dressing

Texas: Cornbread dressing

Utah: Salad

Vermont: Vegetables

Virginia: Green bean

Washington: Salad

West Virginia: Roast turkey

Wisconsin: Cranberry salad

Wyoming: Roasted carrots