Here's What Brett Eldredge Is Thankful For This Year

In addition to meditation and spending time with his dog, Edgar Boogie, keeping a gratitude journal helps Brett Eldredge manage his chronic anxiety, and assists him in keeping things in perspective.

Fortunately, the country star has plenty to be thankful for in 2018, and he says that getting onstage in front of his fans is at the top of that list.

"I'm thankful for the fact that, in 2018, I got to do my first big headlining tour, which was huge," Eldredge explained at a recent press event. "I've been able to support a lot of amazing tours, and I've been in clubs, but big theaters and arenas and things like that, this was my first time."

Eldredge adds that he's happiest when he's in front of a group of fans, feeding off their energy and excitement. "To feel that passion in my own fans out there, and people going nuts -- because I'd been hearing people [asking me] when I was gonna do my own headlining tour, and now it was finally here," he goes on to say. "I couldn't wipe the smile off my face. I was just on cloud nine."

The best part of the experience, Eldredge says, is having a fanbase that he can just be himself around, and fans who truly know him. "I'm gonna goof off, and my fans know I'm gonna do that," he reflects. "I can tell stories, and get emotional."

"It's been a very therapeutic experience," he adds.