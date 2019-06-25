Wendy's Announces Return Date For Spicy Chicken Nuggets

June 25, 2019
Categories: 
Features

You begged. You pleaded. And Wendy's has answered. 

Wendy's announced this week the date of the official return of the spicy chicken nuggets. 

In a series of cryptic tweets on Monday, the fast food chain hinted at the return of the highly sought-after nuggets of fire and spice. 

In follow-up tweets Wendy's confirmed the spicy nuggets, which were removed from their menu in 2017, are indeed making a come back on August 19. 

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!" Wendy's tweeted back in May. 

Tags: 
wendy's
Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets
Spicy Chicken Nuggets Return Date

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald Goes DJ Walking At The Hoedown WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To John Rich WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Eddie Montgomerey WYCDFM: On-Demand
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes