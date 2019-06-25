Wendy's Announces Return Date For Spicy Chicken Nuggets
You begged. You pleaded. And Wendy's has answered.
Wendy's announced this week the date of the official return of the spicy chicken nuggets.
In a series of cryptic tweets on Monday, the fast food chain hinted at the return of the highly sought-after nuggets of fire and spice.
In follow-up tweets Wendy's confirmed the spicy nuggets, which were removed from their menu in 2017, are indeed making a come back on August 19.
The stars have aligned. pic.twitter.com/jXx2Y9gMpn— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 24, 2019
"THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!" Wendy's tweeted back in May.
Spicy Chicken Nuggets are officially back on August 19th— Wendy's (@Wendys) June 25, 2019
RT to save my fingers