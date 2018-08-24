Here's Why Your S/O Cheats On You in Your Dreams All The Time!

Does this happen to you? You go to sleep next to your significant other and then moments later they're cheating on you with your best friend at YOUR place? Yes, It's always extreme.

Before you wake up and kick them out without them having any idea why, there are several different reasons this could be happening.

According to DreamMoods, it could be not feeling enough attention from your partner. Since they're not paying attention to you, you lowkey are afraid they're focusing on someone else.

It's also suggested you might fear abandonment. "To dream that your mate, spouse, or significant other is cheating on you also indicates your fears of being abandoned. You are concerned about the future and whether your significant other will be there for you. Perhaps you are waiting for a commitment from your significant other."

Lack of trust, insecurity, and long distance circumstance also take the blame.