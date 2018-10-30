Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hillary Scott Shares Adorable Picture of Her Two ‘Pumpkins’

October 30, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- It's about time for tricks or treats, and Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott decided to hand out two adorable treats to fans on Monday (Oct. 29) by posting a new photo of her twin babies, Betsy and Emory, who passed the nine-month mark in style.

"Happy 9 months little pumpkins. We sure love you!" Scott noted as an accompaniment to the snapshot, showing off the girls in matching Halloween onesies.

The little pumpkins are baby sisters to "big pumpkin," sister Eisele, who turned 5 in July.

 

