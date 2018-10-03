‘Hocus Pocus’ returns to theaters to celebrate 25th anniversary – just in time for Halloween
October 3, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) - This year is the 25th anniversary of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.”
To celebrate, AMC is bringing the film back to select theaters later this month.
The movie stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, witches who come back from the dead to run amok in Salem, Massachusetts.
Tickets will be only $5. The movie will run from Oct. 26 through Halloween.
For a complete list of theaters showing the movie, click here.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of #HocusPocus, we’re bringing the beloved Halloween classic back to the big screen 10/26 through 10/31! Get tix now: https://t.co/dBDhiSZcLp pic.twitter.com/Uxn7aygdUU— AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 1, 2018