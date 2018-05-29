Hoedown 2018: Set Times

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Set times have been revealed for the 36th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, presented by RAM Trucks, at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 1.

This year's Hoedown will feature main stage performances from Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne and LANCO.

[Purchase Hoedown tickets here]

High Valley, Walker McGuire, Paulina Jayne, Tyler Rich, Jimmie Allen and Alan Turner will also be performing on second and third stages located in the DTE parking lot and The Pine Tap, an open-air beer garden which sits on an expensive deck inside DTE's West Entrance.

Doors open for this year's event at 3:30 p.m.

Check out the tentative set time schedule below:

Alan Turner - 3:30 p.m. (Pine Tap Stage)

Jimmie Allen - 4 p.m. (NIN Stage)

Paulina Jayne - 4:30 p.m. (Pine Tap Stage)

Walker McGuire - 5 p.m. (NIN Stage)

Tyler Rich - 5:30 p.m. (Pine Tap Stage)

High Valley - 6 p.m. (NIN Stage)

LANCO - 7:20 p.m. (Main Stage)

Brothers Osborne - 8:05 p.m. (Main Stage)

Dierks Bentley - 9:20 p.m. (Main Stage)