Set Times Revealed For Hoedown 2019!

Set times have been revealed for the annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, presented by Metro Detroit Ram Truck Dealers, at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, June 15.

The event will feature a headlining performance by Brantley Gilbert and feature acts across three stages, including main stage performances from Joe Nichols and Caylee Hammack, plus a surprise guest you won’t want to miss!!!

[Purchase Hoedown tickets here]

Dylan Schneider, Logan Mize, Filmore, Joey Vee Band, Austin Burke, Haley & Michaels and Mac Watts will also be performing on second and third stages located in the DTE parking lot and The Pine Tap, an open-air beer garden which sits on a deck inside DTE's West Entrance.

Doors open for this year's event at 3:00 p.m.

Check out the tentative set time schedule below:

Joey Vee - 3:00 pm (West Gate)

Mac Watts - 3:30 pm (Pine Tap Stage)

Filmore - 4:00 pm (West Gate)

Haley & Michaels - 4:30 pm (Pine Tap)

Logan Mize - 5:00 pm (West Gate)

Austin Burke - 5:30 pm (Pine Tap)

Dylan Schneider - 6:00 pm (West Gate)

Caylee Hammack - 6:20 PM (Main Stage)

Joe Nichols - 7:05 PM (Main Stage)

Brantley Gilbert - 9:30 PM (Main Stage)

** Special Guest - Time Yet To Be Announced **