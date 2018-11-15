Homeless man in GoFundMe benefit taken into custody

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man who benefited from a GoFundMe page set up by a New Jersey couple they said helped them with a disabled car is now in custody.

A Philadelphia prisons spokeswoman says Johnny Bobbitt was brought in Wednesday night by U.S. marshals and remained in custody Thursday on probation detainers and a $50,000 bond.

The development came as a New Jersey prosecutor planned to announce developments in a criminal investigation related to the fundraiser that raised $400,000 for Bobbitt.

The couple have denied any wrongdoing. Their lawyer did not answer a phone call.

The couple claim Bobbitt bought McClure gas late one night when she was stranded in Philadelphia.

Bobbitt's lawyer says he has been told the money is gone. It's unclear what happened.

