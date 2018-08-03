Homeless man holds sign 'Hungry For Success,' hands out resume

(WYCD) - 26-year-old homeless and unemployed web developer David Casarez is doing everything he can to get his resume to stand out, including holding up this sign near a California highway.

David has been homeless for more than a month and has been living out of his car. The Texas A&M University graduate moved to California from Texas with the dreams of starting his own tech company.

But last month his car was repossessed.

So, for now, he’s sleeping on park benches while looking for jobs -- but that could all change now that this tweet of David pictured wearing a shirt and tie and handing out resumes has been retweeted and liked more than 200,000 times.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

Hundreds of employers from Google, to Bitcoin and Pandora, have since reached out to David about jobs, and he has already lined up a few interviews.