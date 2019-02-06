Hooters Giving Free Boneless Wings To Single People On Valentine's Day

(99.5 WYCD) -- Remember that deal from Hooters in 2018, where you get 10 boneless wings (with purchase) by destroying a photo of an ex? It's back again.

"Whether you’re on the rebound or still reeling over your last relationship, all guests are welcome to ease the tension and pain by destroying photos of their shred-worthy ex," read a portion of the statement released Monday.

The deal is only valid on Valentine's Day (that's February 14), and is only available for dine in. On its website, Hooters officials say customers will get 10 boneless wings when they buy 10 wings and shred a photo of their ex. Customers can either physically shred the photo using a shredder at participating restaurants, or shred them virtually on their website, and then receive a digital coupon.

In a statement, Hooters officials say they want to break 2018's record of shredding over 40,000 photos.