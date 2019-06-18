Company Will Pay You $10,000 To Be A Professional Poolhopper

June 18, 2019
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you love lounging at the pool, Hotels.com has the job for you.

The travel website is looking for a professional "pool hopper" this summer. 

You'll go to six epic hotels pools in the US. Travel and accommodations in Hawaii, Las Vegas, and other stops will be taken care of.

Your job is to take pictures, document the experience and live the good life. Best part? You'll get paid $10,000!

You can apply for the "job" on Hotels.com from now until June 25.

Hotels.com
Hotels.com poolhopper
Poolhopper
Professional Poolhopper

