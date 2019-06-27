How To Keep A Dog Calm During Fireworks

The flashing lights and booming noises of fireworks can frighten and alarm dogs.

If there are fireworks in your area, stay with your dog so that you can comfort it and distract it from the noise. You can even prepare your home early to make it as secure and safe as possible for your pup.

Just remember, it is not a good idea to take your dog to a fireworks display.

If your dog does end up tagging along, keep an eye on it to make sure it is not distressed.

Here are 10 ways to keep your dog calm during fireworks on the Fourth of July:

1. Desensitize Your Dog

2. Provide Your Dog With a Safe Space

3. Distract Your Dog With Tasty Toys

4. Update Your Dog’s Collar & Tags

5. Exercise Your Pet

6. Try a Thundershirt (Or Make Your Own)

7. Leave the TV or Radio On

8. Shut the Curtains

9. Consider Anti-Anxiety Medication

10. Stay Home (If You Can)