How to Throw a Royal Wedding Viewing Party

It's Royal wedding week!

Former Suits actress Meghan Markle will be tying the knot with Prince Harry this Saturday (May 19).

Weddings are always exciting but this one, especially, because Meghan is the first bi-racial American to marry into the Royal family. It's a big deal. Plus, what girl doesn't like the "fairytale" ending?

But just because we're a long ways from London, England, doesn't mean we can't celebrate with a viewing party fit for a royal.

Here's everything you need to know to host a viewing party that will make you feel like you're right there at St. George's Chapel.

You Have To Wake Up at the Crack of Dawn

Unless you were one of the coveted 600 people who received an invite, you'll probably be relying on the good 'ole tube to any Royal wedding coverage. Since cameras are allowed inside, many networks will be covering the romantic event including the vows, Markle's dress, the carriage ride and the public greeting.

The ceremony begins May 19 at noon local time but given time change, that means the joyous events will kick off at 7 am/ET.

ABC's five-hour coverage will begin at 5 a.m./ET. BBC will live stream the event, CBS will begin its coverage at 4 a.m., E's coverage will run from 5 a.m., FOX News will also kick-off at 5 a.m., HBO is bringing back Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan — aka Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon to cover starting at 7:30 a.m., NBC will broadcast outside Windsor Castle at 4:30 a.m. More info HERE!

**all times are in eastern time zone**

Create a Themed Menu

Brit's love tea so your beverage of choice should be some Earl Grey Tea or Green tea served in your finest china. This is a wedding after all.

If you want to add some booze to the breakfast, you can also serve a champagne with St. Germain, the liqueur created in the artisanal French manner from freshly hand-picked elderflower blossoms. Or add Pimm's, a popular British liquor, and make the American-inspired Pimms Cup.

If you want to serve brunch since you know, you'll be up at the crack of dawn, you can opt for a traditional full English breakfast which includes bacon, fried, poached or scrambled eggs, fried or grilled tomatoes, fried mushrooms, baked beans, toast, and sausages usually referred to as bangers. And don't forget crumpets aka English griddle cakes made from flour and yeast and topped with either butter or jam!

You can also honor Meghan's American side by adding pancakes and/or waffles to the menu.

Finally, Meghan and Harry will be serving a lemon elderflower cake at the wedding ceremony, so the obvious pastry choice would be lemon elderflower cupcakes. You can use this recipe!

What to Wear

It's not a British wedding without big, fancy hats. In this case, the bigger the better. You can find plenty on Amazon.

As for the full outfit, you can require folks to dress up in Sunday's best or you can keep it pajama-themed since again, you are waking up at the crack of dawn.

Games

Royal drinking games are always fun. If you are with people who are 21 and up, you can have guests drink every time you see a big hat (you'll probably be really drunk) or whenever Meghan waves to the crowd. You decide.

You can also set up a little photo booth with royal wedding themed props. You can get them on Etsy for $12.

Wedding Gifts

Encourage guests to give the newlyweds a gift; donate to one of the seven charities they are asking guests to donate in lieu of gifts.

Music

Create a playlist featuring all of your favorite British artists like Adele, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, etc. Remember to add the Spice Girls since they were rumored to be performing at the wedding.