I-75 Shutting Down This Weekend For Bridge Demolition

TROY - A 13-mile stretch of I-75 will be completely shut down this weekend in Oakland County so crews can demolish two overpasses.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says both directions of I-75 will be closed between I-696 and Square Lake Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday, May 10. The freeway will remain closed through the weekend and reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, May 13.

The closure is needed for demolishing the Wattles Road overpass, along with the Corporate Drive bridge over the freeway. In addition to the demolition work, crews will be making pavement repairs within the work zone.

The posted detour for northbound and southbound I-75 is Woodward Avenue (M-1). Detours will be posted for local road traffic using the Wattles Road and Corporate Drive overpasses.

MDOT says roughly 170,000 vehicles pass through the 13-mile stretch daily; quite a few drivers will be seeking alternative routes.

The demolitions are park of a $224 million project that involves reconstructing more than eight miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of an additional travel lane between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.

The entire I-75 modernization project involves rebuilding approximately 18 miles of pavement, replacing bridges, adding a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane in each direction, and bringing the freeway up to current design standards from north of 8 Mile Road to South Boulevard.