Icy Roads, Careless Driving Blamed In Double Semi Crash On I-69

RILEY TOWNSHIP - Officials say icy roads and careless driving are to blame for a crash involving two semi-trucks west of Port Huron.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-69 near Braidwood Road, in Riley Township.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department says a semi driver who was hauling cars to Flint lost control of his rig, went off the road to the right and jack-knifed across both lanes of traffic. Another semi, which was hauling aluminum shavings to Coldwater, tried to avoid the truck but couldn't. The crash caused tons of aluminum shavings to spill all over the freeway.

Neither driver was injured, but both were cited for careless driving.

Westbound I-69 is closed from M-19 to Riley Center. Officials say the freeway is expected to be closed for several hours while cleanup of the shavings continues.