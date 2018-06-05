IHOP Changing Name to IHOB...

On June 11, IHOP will be no more, according to their Twitter account.

Instead, everyone's favorite pancake chaine is changing its name to IHOB. Yep, that's right, IHOP but with a B.

"For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb," the official Twitter account posted.

The guessing game began.

Burritos, bacon flavored pancakes, burgers, and biscuits were some of the most popular guesses but to each IHOP simply replied, "not quite, keep guessing" and "you'll have to wait and see on 6/11."

Other solid guesses? Barbeque, bagels, buffet.

What do you think it could possiBly be?