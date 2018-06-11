IHOP Reveals The Mystery Of IHOb

People spent the better part of last week trying to figure out why IHOP was changing their name to IHOB.

We now know. In short, publicity.

IHOP wants to remind you that there's more than breakfast available at their restaurants. The B stands for burgers.

To promote getting lunch and dinner, they have added some new burgers to the menu including the Big Brunch Burger. It includes bacon, a fried egg and browned potatoes on top.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

While IHOB won't be a permanent change, a spokesperson said the stunt was to let people know they are as serious about their new burgers as they are about pancakes.