IHOP Hints At A Name Change...Again

May 30, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- Another name change could be in the works at IHOP.

The International House of Pancakes tweeted, asking fans to guess what the "P" could be changed to.

People on social media started trolling the chain; Some even suggested this is IHOP's way of entering the presidential race.

Last year, the chain changed its name to IHOB to promote its new burger line.

The mystery will be solved on June 3.

