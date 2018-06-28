This Photo Of The Toys R Us Giraffe In An Empty Store Will Make You Emotional

Memories of Christmas catalogs past and racing down aisles on bicycles flowed as a photo of Geoffrey The Giraffe made the rounds on social media Wednesday night.

Geoffrey, the long-time mascot for Toys R Us, is shown in an empty store with a suitcase and dressed in vacation gear as the last of the retailer's 735 stores close in the United States by Friday.

This just made me so sad. pic.twitter.com/a7I1crM71W — ----‍♀️ (@whattabxtch) June 27, 2018

The news hit hard for kids and parents of the Toys R Us era.

I just went to the site just to see smh ----‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Uo6vxu5ekr — Hood RockStar ⚡️-- (@ReapHoward) June 28, 2018

From bikes

To Trains

To Video Games

It's the biggest Toy Store there is



--Gee Whiz!



I don't wanna grow up

Cause baby if I diiiiiiiiiiiid!!!!!

I couldn't be a Toys R' Us kid!



--More games, more toys, Oh boy!



--I'll forever be a Toys R' Us kid!-- pic.twitter.com/xtPSMBSfQ0 — The Observant Nubian (@ICanSEEYallTho) June 28, 2018

Goodbye, Geoffrey.