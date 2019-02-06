Impaired Driver Arrested After Claiming He Swerved To Avoid An Octopus

(99.5 WYCD) -- Police in England had suspected a driver who flipped his car might have been under the influence, but while speaking with him, they had little doubt.

Cops found the vehicle rolled over in a ditch in Devon on Tuesday evening. After the driver revealed that he ended up there because he "swerved to avoid an octopus," cops took the 49-year-old into custody "on suspicion of drug driving."

He was looked over by paramedics who felt his injuries weren't great enough to require sending him to the hospital.

Twitter users couldn't help but laugh after the Kingsbridge Police posted the report on their feed, with one joking, "It's good to see the police kraken down on drug driving."