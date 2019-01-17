Inch Of Snow Expected During Evening Commute Thursday

DETROIT - Your drive home from work Thursday could get wet and wild.

Metro Detroit is getting a one-two punch of winter, with the first hitting just in time for the afternoon commute. AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says we're looking at an inch or so of snow.

"We'll see some steady snow and some flurries and there will be some slick spots," he said. "We'll see a coating but the best chance for that inch is as you go south of the city."

Drivers should plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. Visibility could also be reduced at times. Expect travel delays.

Part two of the winter blast happens overnight Friday and into Saturday, DeVore said, when anywhere from four to eight inches of snow is expected.

"That's the big one. We're going to see snow coming down heavily and I think snow-pack, slippery conditions," he said. "We could see lesser amounts to the north, bigger amounts to the south. And expect very tough travel. In fact, Saturday may be a good day to find a book or something inside because temperatures are only going to be in the mid 20s and the wind is going to be picking up to 30 or 40 miles per hour."

As we go into Sunday, DeVore said temperatures will plunge into the teens with Real Feels below or near zero.

A better taste of winter is in store for the area this weekend. Accumulating snow is in the forecast for Saturday, followed by bitter cold arctic air for Sunday into the early week. #miwx pic.twitter.com/aZUkinYFga — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 16, 2019

Here's a look at the forecast from partners at WWJ:

Thursday -- Cloudy, some snow in the p.m. High 33. Low 27.

Friday -- Cloudy. Snow late. High 34. Low 22.

Saturday -- Snow; expect 4-8" with blowing snow. High 23. Low 12.

Sunday -- Brisk and bitterly cold. High 16. Low -1.

Monday -- Mostly sunny; bitterly cold. High 15. Low 10.