Internet Speculating About Blake Shelton Tweets About “Karma”

Miranda Lambert has been linked to a new man, musician Evan Felker, whose band, Turnpike Troubadours, has been opening Miranda’s “Livin’ Like Hippies Tour” since January.

“Us Weekly,” which broke the news, claims that Felker was actually married to wife Staci Nelson when he went out on tour with Miranda, but the pair is now estranged, with a source saying Staci "was devastated" when she found out about their alleged affair and "had no other choice but to file for divorce.”

Well, now a cryptic tweet from Miranda’s ex Blake Shelton has folks on the Internet talking, with many speculating it was in response to the Miranda article. “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up,” he tweets. “But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” He also retweeted a fan’s post, who commented, “this is what the #TRUTH feels like!!!”

So far Miranda hasn’t commented on any of it.