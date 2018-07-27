Mayonnaise Ice Cream? Yes, That's A Thing

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - A small Scottish ice cream shop garnered a lot of Instagram attention with its controversial new flavor... mayonnaise ice cream.

Ice in Falkirk, Scotland specializes in artisan ice cream, which typically includes odd flavors. Hence its Hellmann's mayo ice cream.

ICE owner, Kyle Gentleman, spoke to the Today show on July 20 about creating this dessert, and described its taste as a “full on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy milky aftertaste.”

Naturally, the flavor caused a firestorm online. People on Twitter had to chime in with some opinions.

If I bite into some mayo ice cream thinking it’s vanilla, somebody gotta see these hands. https://t.co/pO4rpta3n1 — Dukes (@Duck_Duck_Dukes) July 26, 2018

On my whole entire life I would beat someone’s ass if I bit into ice cream that was Mayo flavored https://t.co/dfrp5vmk0j — Peyton (@peytonolsonlong) July 25, 2018

I can’t tell y’all how upset I am about mayonnaise ice cream. The whole world is cancelled. -- — ♫♪-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ♬ (@Dani1Time) July 25, 2018

Whoever came up with mayonnaise flavored ice cream needs multiple therapists. — Niba Neebs (@Niba_Neebs) July 26, 2018

The Internet: Hey look, mayonnaise ice cream is a thing



Me: Hey look, something that makes Tide Pods seem genuinely delicious — Jon "Jon Baker" Baker (@JonBaker) July 26, 2018

Mayonnaise ice cream is clearly a controversial topic among social media at the moment, but there are actually a few people who are defending the unconventional flavor.