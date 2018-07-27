© Mosessin | Dreamstime.com

Mayonnaise Ice Cream? Yes, That's A Thing

The internet is torn over it

July 27, 2018
Features

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - A small Scottish ice cream shop garnered a lot of Instagram attention with its controversial new flavor... mayonnaise ice cream.

Ice in Falkirk, Scotland specializes in artisan ice cream, which typically includes odd flavors. Hence its Hellmann's mayo ice cream.

ICE owner, Kyle Gentleman, spoke to the Today show on July 20 about creating this dessert, and described its taste as a “full on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy milky aftertaste.” 

Naturally, the flavor caused a firestorm online. People on Twitter had to chime in with some opinions. 

Mayonnaise ice cream is clearly a controversial topic among social media at the moment, but there are actually a few people who are defending the unconventional flavor. 

Mayo
Ice Cream