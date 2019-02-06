iRobot Is Releasing A Roomba That Will Cut Your Lawn

(99.5 WYCD) -- iRobot, the company behind the famous Roomba robot vacuum cleaner that pisses of dogs all over the world, is releasing Terra – a robotic lawn mower with “state-of-the-art mapping and navigation technologies, high-performance, high-quality mowing, and easy installation.”

Your average Roomba costs about $300 – I expect this one to be quite a bit more, but we’ll see.

The robot mower will first be available in Germany, then the USA later this year for a beta program.

Too see this thing in action, watch the video below.