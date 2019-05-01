SpongeBob SquarePants Turns 20

(99.5 WYCD) -- Are you ready kids? I can’t hear you!

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and is turning 20? SpongeBob SquarePants!

It’s been 20 years since Nickelodeon introduced us to what is arguably the channel’s most popular cartoon character.

SpongeBob, along with his friends Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and Mr. Krabs, debuted on the channel on May 1, 1999.

According to the USA Today, Nickelodeon is planning a “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” special later this summer, featuring the voice actors of the characters in a mixing of live-action and animation.

The absorbent, and yellow and porous-is-he character was created by former marine biology teacher Stephen Hillenburg.

Sadly, Hillenburg died last year at 57 from ALS, before he could see his pop-culture sponge celebrate the milestone.