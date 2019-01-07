It's Now Going To Cost You More To Visit Disneyland!

(99.5 WYCD) -- Disneyland Resort is raising prices ahead of the scheduled opening of a Star Wars-themed expansion, with the cheapest daily ticket costing more than $100.

Less than a year ago, prices were raised by up to 18 percent.

The prices that took effect Sunday for tickets, annual passes and parking represent increases of up to 25 percent.

A one-day, one-park ticket is now $104 for low-demand days, such as May weekdays.

Tickets for regular- and peak-demand days are more.