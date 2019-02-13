The Jack Daniel's Eric Church Bottles Will Not Be Available For Detroit Stop Of Double Down Tour

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) -- The special Eric Church Edition Jack Daniel's Single Barrel bottle will reportedly not be available in time for the Detroit stop of the Double Down Tour this weekend.

"The Eric Church Edition Jack Daniel's Single Barrel will unfortunately not be available in the Detroit area until late March due to prolonged state approval," according to a statement posted on the Eric Church app.

(Nathan Vicar/99.5 WYCD)

The bottle is normally available at select liquor stores along each stop of the Double Down Tour.

99.5 WYCD will post when and where the bottle will be sold as that information becomes available.

Church will be playing at Little Caesars Arena Friday, Feb. 15 and Saturday, Feb. 16