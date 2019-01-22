Jack Daniel's Will Be Selling Eric Church Edition Single Barrel Bottles

(99.5 WYCD) -- Just when you thought Eric Church’s Double Down Tour couldn’t possibly get any better, it does.

Jack Daniel’s will be debuting an exclusive Eric Church Edition Single Barrel bottle that will be available at select liquor stores along each stop of the Double Down Tour.

An engraving truck will be set up in most cities for fans to personalize their bottles. Proceeds from this bottle will help support The Chief Cares Fund.

The Double Down Tour will be coming to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena Friday, Feb. 15 and Saturday, Feb. 16.