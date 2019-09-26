Woman Hospitalized After Mistaking Wasabi For Avocado

Have you ever taken a sip of your drink expecting it to be one thing and getting another? Imagine taking a bite of wasabi thinking it was avocado – that would surely send your heart racing.

That’s exactly what happened to an Israeli woman, hospitalized for “broken heart syndrome” after taking a too-big portion of wasabi in hopes of gleaning some avocado.

The woman, who was not identified in the cast published by BMJ Case Reports, was at a wedding when she reached for what she thought was avocado dip. She immediately learned that what she had eaten was spicy wasabi.

According to the Fox News, the woman felt pressure in her chest, but decided to power through. It wasn’t until the next morning, when the woman felt “uncomfortable and weak,” that she decided to go to the doctor.

They determined she was suffering from takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or “broken heart syndrome,” defined by the Mayo Clinic as a “temporary disruption of [the] heart’s normal pumping function in one area of the heart.”

The colloquial term for the condition comes from people suffering due to extreme emotional or physical distress.

According to the report, the woman’s case is the first to show that the condition can be caused by food consumption at all. No other cases of wasabi-related “broken heart syndrome” have been reported.