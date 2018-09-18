Mexican Jalapeño, Anyone? Mars Introduces 3 New Crazy Peanut M&M Flavors

(99.5 WYCD) - Is there anything that doesn’t taste good with peanuts?

Fans of M&Ms candies will be able to try English Toffee Peanut, Mexican Jalapeño Peanut, and Thai Coconut Peanut M&Ms next year and find out.

They’ll also be able to vote for their favorite or against their least favorite.

Brent Timm, the host of SnackChat Live, broke the news on Tuesday in an Instagram post and showed off the deep green packaging of the new Mexican Jalapeño Peanut M&M's.

"So down for this idea," one person wrote. "We want these!!" wrote another.

But the sweets, which are coated in yellow and green candy shells, didn't elicit only positive comments.

"Nah I'm good," and "For the love of all that is holy," were just two of the thousands of comments from people who reacted with concern or disgust to the news.

"This is either incredible or disgusting," wrote one person.

"The Mexican Jalapeño M&M's have the same classic crunch and milk chocolate flavor as traditional peanut M&M's, but with a very mild jalapeño flavor that kicks in after a few bites," Timm told TODAY Food. "They have a great, natural jalapeño taste, with just a subtle hint of spice. For all the snackers who are averse to spicy foods — don't worry! — these spicy M&M's won't have you calling the fire department, or guzzling a glass of milk."

The new flavors won't become available until sometime in 2019.