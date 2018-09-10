Jana Kramer Brings Her Mini-Me, Jolie Rae, Onstage [Watch]

(99.5 WYCD) - Jana Kramer is awaiting the birth of her second child with husband Michael Caussin, but recently carved out some one-on-one time (well, sort of) for her firstborn, daughter Jolie Rae.

The singer brought Jolie, 2, onstage during a performance at the Tailgate Fest in California and later shared video of the moment with fans.

Kramer was singing her song "Boomerang," but all eyes were on the toddler with the adorable pink sunglasses, who stole the show.

Video of Jolie, my superstar

"When your daughter steals the show," Kramer writes on her Instagram page alongside pictures of Jolie onstage. "Felt great to be back on stage ... bump and all!"