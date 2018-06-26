Jana Kramer Welcoming Rainbow Baby In November!
Congratulations are in order for Jana Kramer. The singer just announced on her iHeartRadio podcast “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” that she and hubby Michael Caussin are expecting their second child.
“We’re past the scary point, but it’s all scary, that’s the thing,” Jana shares. “We’re so excited, but at the same point, it’s all just in God’s hands. It’s just such a scary process because it’s a true miracle … I mean It seems so easy, when you look at some people, but other times it’s like, it’s a miracle.”
The singer, who is already mother to two-year-old Jolie, has been very open about her fertility struggles in the past, revealing that she suffered three miscarriages, as well as two chemical losses shortly after implantation. Her most recent miscarriage happened back in October.
“It’s been a tough journey. We have lost our last two pregnancies, so it’s been really rough. We’ve both had a really hard time with this one, because the one we lost in October, last October, we went to our 10-week ultrasound and just … gone,” Jana says. “We had like already heard the heartbeat and I was sick, so that was just really hard.”
As for this pregnancy, Jana says “it was a total shock.” “This is exactly what happened with our last pregnancy. We did IVF, it worked, and then we had a chemical loss and then the next time I ovulated, I got pregnant with Jolie,” she says. I don’t know if my body just needs that extra progesterone … I have no clue."
