Jana Kramer's Two-Year-Old Steals The Show

Jana Kramer is what country music is all about. Fans adore her around the world for her willingness to share her life. She’s been candid about the infidelity in her marriage, her miscarriages and both her pregnancies. But her two-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, stole the show over the weekend.

Jana brought little Jolie Rae up on stage to join her in a song and Jolie rocked it out, singing and dancing in front of thousands of fans. Jana knew she was being upstaged as well saying on Instagram, “When your daughter steals the show!!!!!! #mygirl,”