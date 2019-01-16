Januhairy Is The Latest Internet Trend That Has Women Growing Out All Their Body Hair

(99.5 WYCD) -- Move over, No Shave November: Januhairy is here.

Similar to the social movement in November, which encourages men to grow mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide, Januhairy is a new annual event targeted to women.

According to Today, “Januhairy” was started by a student at the University of Dexter in the U.K. and inspires women to embrace their natural body hair for a month.

Januhairy also supports Body Gossip, a charity that motivates women to be all they can be through arts and education and “rock their own brand of gorgeous.”

The first post of the Januhairy Instagram page explains more: