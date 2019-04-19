Jason Aldean Adds Second DTE Show Due To Demand

(99.5 WYCD) -- Due to overwhelming fan demand, a second DTE Energy Music Theatre show has been added to Jason Aldean’s “Ride All Night Tour.”

Now, the three-time and reigning ACM “Entertainer of the Year” will perform back-to-back nights on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29. Kane Brown has been announced as a special guest for the newly added show on Sunday.

Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver will also serve as special guests at both shows. Tracy Lawrence will be playing at the Saturday show.

Tickets for the newly announced show go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and Live Nation.