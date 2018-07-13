Jason Aldean & Brittany Building Dream Home

First, Jason Aldean and wife Brittany announce they are expecting their second child, but that’s not the only big thing they have in store this year. Brittany just revealed on Instagram that she and Jason are building their dream home.

“And so our new journey begins... we’ve decided to build our dream home in Tennessee,” she writes next to a picture of a plot of land. “Looking at the land it’s hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come... I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls.”