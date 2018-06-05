Jason Aldean Posts Picture with His Baby Holding A Beer
June 5, 2018
Jason Aldean shared a photo over the weekend of his baby, Memphis, gnawing on a can of Coors Light.
Now obviously Aldean isn't going to give his infant son alcohol, but just to be clear, he reminded everyone it was just a joke.
"What can i say..... It runs in the family!" he wrote, followed by the hashtags #mybad #everybodychill#hedidntdrinkit-- #butitsfunny#drinkresponsibly.
