Jason Aldean Posts Picture with His Baby Holding A Beer

Jason Aldean shared a photo over the weekend of his baby, Memphis, gnawing on a can of Coors Light.

Now obviously Aldean isn't going to give his infant son alcohol, but just to be clear, he reminded everyone it was just a joke.

"What can i say..... It runs in the family!" he wrote, followed by the hashtags #mybad #everybodychill#hedidntdrinkit-- #butitsfunny#drinkresponsibly.