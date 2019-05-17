Jason Aldean Will Headline at Luke Bryan's 'Crash My Playa 2020'

By: Jackson Dodd

Jason Aldean will be headlining one night at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa 2020.

Related: Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Dan + Shay Performing on 'American Idol' Finale

Bryan shared the news in a release yesterday (May 16).

“I’m so appreciative that the fans have shown up and supported this destination concert weekend,” Bryan said. “To have one of my best friends Jason join us this year means it’s about to be epic!”

Bryan will headline two nights and Aldean, one night, with an additional headliner to be announced soon. Crash My Playa is a four-night music festival which takes place in Riviera Cancun, Mexico, on January 22-25, 2020.

"It started with a vision, a dream," Bryan says in a video posted to Instagram. "I got approached to build my own festival."

Tickets are on sale May 22 at 10a PT / 1p ET here.