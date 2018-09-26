Jason Aldean's Wife Is All About That Baby Bump!

(99.5 WYCD) - Brittany Aldean insists this new photo she posted on Instagram is about her hair, but her hands tell the truth.

Superstar Jason Aldean's wife is expecting the couple's second child together, and right now, it's all about the bump!

The update, shared Sept. 24 (Monday), shows her fresh locks and a sweet expectant belly, which she's cradling in her hands. Her fresh, blonde locks accentuate a stud-embellished tee and tortoise-shell Celine sunglasses. But her best accessory is definitely the burgeoning bump.