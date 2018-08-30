Jason Aldean's Wife Is Glowing In New Photo
August 30, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) - Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany just recently announced they are having a baby girl in a fun baseball themed gender reveal video.
Yesterday, Brittany posted a photo to her Instagram showing off her baby bump. The picture was from a Vera Bradley and Blessings In A Backpack event that Jason and Brittany were a part of.
We can’t thank you enough @verabradley and @blessingsinabackpack for having us to your amazing event today! Not only did each child receive a brand new #verabradley backpack, but they got to enjoy a carnival during school! ----We were so happy to be able to join in on the fun-- THANK YOU for making our day brighter, we had a blast---- #blessingsinabackpack (link in bio)