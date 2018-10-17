Jay DeMarcus Writing Memoir

Flatts’ Jay Demarcus is writing a memoir. “Shotgun Angels: My Story of Broken Roads and Unshakable Hope” is set to drop April 30th.

“This isn’t the story of the Flatts, but it is the story of my improbable journey and every thing that had to happen to get me here,” Jay shares on Instagram. “hopefully the stories in it will inspire people to follow through with their dreams, never give up, and find hope in the most unlikely of places."

He says, “I’m really looking forward to sharing a pretty personal look at my path so far, as that isn’t something I’ve done yet... My ultimate goal is that the book will encourage people that no matter where they are in their lives, they can find hope, comfort and strength in their faith.”

Jay is also expected to go on a multi-city book tour once the book comes out. So far no dates have been announced.