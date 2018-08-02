Jennifer Aniston Calls Dolly Parton “Magic”

Dolly Parton has contributed six new songs to the soundtrack to Jennifer Aniston’s new movie “Dumplin’” and because of that Aniston got to spend a lot of time with the country legend, and she’s grateful.

“She’s magic,” Jen tells “InStyle.” “I remember the first thing she said to me when she walked into my house. I said, ‘I don’t know how you do everything you’re still doing.’ She said, ‘Well, I dreamed myself into a corner, and now I gotta live up to it.’”

Jennifer and Dolly snuck into a screening of the movie, and the actress was surprised at the lengths Dolly went to in order to stay anonymous. “During one of the funnier parts, she’s stifling her laugh and whispers to me, ‘They can’t hear my laugh. They’ll know my laugh,’” Jennifer shares. “A couple of minutes later I look over and she’s crying, and she says, ‘But they don’t know my tears.’”

Jennifer also shared a little tidbit about Dolly’s musical plans that will definitely get her fans exited. She reveals, “ She has a whole album coming out when this movie is released.”