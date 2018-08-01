Jennifer Aniston: 'I'm Not Heartbroken' Over Justin Theroux Split

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - Jennifer Aniston wants to make a few things clear.

In a new, wide-ranging interview with pal Molly McNearney — Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife — for InStyle‘s September issue, Aniston loosely addresses her divorce from actor Justin Theroux. She and Theroux revealed in February that they were separating. The decision, per their statement, was mutual.

Speaking to McNearney about it, Aniston clears the air.

“It’s pretty crazy,” The 49-year-old told the magazine of media reaction to her split. “The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken.”

She continued, “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”

Maybe her divorce wasn't an ending, but rather, a beginning? In June, a source told PEOPLE that Aniston “is very happy being single.” The second source added of Aniston, who has recently been filming a Netflix movie with Adam Sandler in Montreal, “She is focused on her own happiness.”