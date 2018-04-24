Jeopardy! Contestant Would Spend Prize Money On Taco Bell

(WYCD) A Jeopardy! contestant clearly has his priorities straight after telling Alex Trebek he'd spend his prize money on Taco Bell.

Rishab Jain is a freshman at Georgia Tech who appeared on the show's College Championship last week. Asked what he would do if he won $100,000 prize, he said "a lifetime supply of Taco Bell".

Why Taco Bell? Jain is a vegetarian, which makes Taco Bell a popular fast food choice for because they can easily swap beans for meat. He says he visits the Georgia Tech location at least once a week.

Jain ended up winning $10,000, although he says some of that will go towards college tuition.

Fortunately, Taco Bell is sending him $500 worth of gift cards.