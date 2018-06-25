Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Arrested for Domestic Battery

There's new behind-the-scenes drama for reality star Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's ex, Jen Harley.

Harley was arrested on Sunday, according to PEOPLE.

PEOPLE report online records for the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas show that Harley, 31, was arrested for domestic battery. The new mom's bail has been set at $3,000.

According to TMZ, the two got into a fight while driving home from a barbecue. Ortiz-Magro, 32, reportedly demanded she pull over and let him out of the car. She allegedly took off when he got caught in his seat belt, dragging her ex and injuring him while their infant daughter was in the car.

The former couple, who welcomed daughter Ariana Sky in early April and have been making headlines for their explosive arguments.

The two got into a vicious social media fight at the end of the month, which Ronnie later apologized for. The two split soon after.

"He apologized for everything and admitted where he had been wrong but he also wants what's best for his daughter and he realizes this is not a healthy environment for her," a source told E! News of their breakup.

The season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.