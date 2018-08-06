Jessie James Decker Faces Backlash For Breastfeeding With Wine Photo

Jessie James Decker caused a bit of controversy online after sharing a picture of her breastfeeding son Forrest, while holding what looks like a glass of wine in her hand, which she captioned “cheers bitches.” Many fans threw their support behind Jessie and the pic, although of course, some were quite critical.

“You go girl! I breastfed all 6 of mine and I love seeing women showing pics of it!,” one supportive fan wrote, “It will hopefully someday normalize it for younger generations.”

Others were a bit concerned over the wine in her hand. “You and your baby are beautiful!!!! I hope that’s not alcohol while you feeding that precious gift…” one user wrote, while another added, “Why is it okay to drink while breastfeeding?”

Meanwhile, another fan defended Jessie’s drink of choice. “People give me sh– for having a drink and breastfeeding,” one wrote, “my pediatrician told me it was perfectly fine just don’t get hammered lol.”