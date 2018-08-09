Jessie James Decker Responds To Being Mommy Shamed For Latest Instagram Photo

(WYCD) - Remember the photo of Jessie James Decker breastfeeding with a glass of wine? She's not sweating the backlash and knows she's a great mother.

Cheers bitches A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Aug 2, 2018 at 4:15pm PDT

"I know I’m a great mother and having a small glass of champagne to toast my husband’s signing to the New England Patriots was just fine," Decker told PEOPLE. "And according to my doctor, it was just fine as well."

And here's our favorite part: "People are too hard on mamas these days. Free the boob and enjoy a glass of wine. It’s all good," Decker said.

The interview with PEOPLE was part of promoting her upcoming book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food. Read the interview here.